Rooney says he has a "good blend" of attacking options at Argyle

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney is confident in the attacking options at his disposal before Friday night's Championship match against Luton Town.

The Manchester United legend’s side sit 20th in the league and will be looking to build on their 3-2 victory over Sunderland a few weeks ago. Rooney spoke about the plethora of attacking options in front of him ahead of this weekend's clash.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think we've got a good blend of different qualities in the attacking players we've got," Rooney told BBC Radio Devon.

"Ryan (Hardie), Michael (Obafemi) and TJ (Muhamed Tijani) all give me different options.

"Probably one of them each week is going to be disappointed because they won't play, and that's part of football - but it's a long season.

"Ultimately, what you want is one of them can score on a regular basis and then that makes your decision a little bit easier."

Despite the clubs poor form and threat of relegation, Rooney remains positive about his side and their goals for the season.

"I think we're starting to see an identity to the team and it's a change from where the team were last season.

"We want to try and take the ball, but we also want to be quite effective with it as well. We don't want to just pass the ball for the sake of it.

"I looked at the data from the last four games and we were projected fourth in the league. I've spoken to the forward players about living in the moment when we're getting in dangerous areas and coming alive to try and score goals so that’s the one thing we’ve got to improve on."

His side faces Luton Town this Friday night which Rooney says will be tough a game but 3 points are possible if Argyle are at their best.

"I think our preparation has been excellent this week in terms of what we're expecting of Luton, but also of what we expect of ourselves.

"I think we're more than capable of winning the game - but we have to be at our best."