Plymouth chief Dewsnip hands Rooney vote of confidence

Ansser Sadiq
Dewsnip backs Rooney to succeed at Plymouth despite poor form
Plymouth’s Director of football Neil Dewsnip has given confidence to Wayne Rooney.

The club’s under-fire head coach could be about to lose his job if results do not improve.

Plymouth have conceded ten goals in two matches and are 21st in the Championship at present.

"He's driven to turn the ship around," Dewsnip told BBC Radio Devon.

"We're all behind him, we're all fighting alongside him and hopefully we can turn that into a good performance and a winning performance on Saturday."

Plymouth take on Oxford United next, with both teams hovering near the bottom of the table.

 

