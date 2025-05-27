Phillips tribute to Ipswich boss McKenna as he returns to Man City

Kalvin Phillips has paid tribute to Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as his loan comes to an end.

The Manchester City midfielder spent the season at Portman Road, though couldn't prevent Ipswich from avoiding relegation back to the Championship.

However, Phillips was able to show some of the best football he has over the past two years and made his appreciation for McKenna clear in a social media post on Monday.

“I have no doubt Ipswich will be back where they belong very soon and I wish everyone at the club all the best.”