McKenna reveals Liam Delap will leave this summer: We've given him the permission...

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed that striker Liam Delap will leave the club this summer and he fully supports his decision.

The England Under-21 striker will be free to leave Portman Road for just £30m this summer after the Tractor Boys were relegated to the Championship. Delap has scored 12 goals in the top-flight for Ipswich despite their inconsistencies and has been linked with several top sides, including Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking in his latest press conference. McKenna revealed that the club will allow Delap to discuss with other clubs ahead of a move in the summer transfer window.

"Liam's looking at his options for next year, which I think he's entitled to do, and we support him with that. So, yes, we've given him the permission to do that this week.

"It's a very important decision for his future. Of course, there's a lot of interest and rightly so. So that's been part of his week, he's been having some of those conversations.

"It looks, I think more likely than not, that he'll move on this summer. He has interest from pretty much every club in the league. I don't think there's many clubs in the world who wouldn't want to have him. So I think it's more likely than not that he'll move on.”

McKenna was also asked how far Delap can go in the game as many predict that he is the next big English talent to break through at just 22 years old. The Ipswich boss praised the youngster and stated that he is as good as any other top talent from the world.

"He's got great potential. It's clear for everyone to see, I think, what he's done this season for a newly promoted team that's found it really difficult. Not just in his goals, but in some of his performances, where he's been almost impossible for the opposition to handle.

"I've said many times, he's still young. He still has room to grow, to be more consistent, to round off his game. But in terms of attributes, I think he's as good as what there is out there anywhere in the world."

Chelsea, United, as well as Newcastle United and several other elite sides will be in talks with Delap over the next week in what is one of the biggest moves of the summer. Delap’s bargain price of just £30M will entice a lot of sides to speak with the striker whose future looks brighter than ever.