Man City make first deal of the summer as Wright joins Norwich after successful loan

Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright has joined Norwich City in a permanent deal after a successful loan this season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has registered four assists in his 15 games for the Canaries this past season after joining on loan from City in February. Norwich had an option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the 2024-25 campaign and now journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Championship side have agreed a deal.

“Jacob Wright leaves Man City and becomes Norwich City player on permanent transfer, deal done.

“Norwich only had the right to make the transfer permanent if Jacob started 9 games, the target was hit and Norwich now sign Wright for £2.3m transfer fee.”

Wright told BBC Radio Norfolk's The Scrimmage about his move last month and was asked whether regular game time is beneficial to helping him develop.

"That's kind of the reason behind the move in the first place.

"It's just the fact that I felt I was ready to play first team football and I wanted to come and test myself in the Championship.

"It's a great league, a very tough league and I just want to be playing at the end of the day, so... hopefully I'll be here."

The teenager will now help Norwich in their push for promotion next season after the club finished 13th during this campaign, far from the play-off positions. Wright could be the difference maker in their return to the Premier League which the side have no been a part of since the 2021/2022 season.