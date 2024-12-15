Oxford announce Buckingham departure

Des Buckingham has left Oxford United.

The manager departs after guiding the Us into the Championship last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Des for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future," said a club statement.

"The appointment of a new head coach will be confirmed in due course."

Buckingham departs after Saturday's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Oxford are a point above the relegation zone.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play