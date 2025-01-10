Norwich's star striker Sainz banned for 6 games for spitting at opponent

Norwich City's top scorer Borja Sainz is out for six matches due to a disciplinary ban.

The forward is going to miss game time in the Championship due to spitting at an opponent.

Sainz admitted to spitting at Sunderland's Chris Mepham in December at the Stadium of Light.

"Spitting at an opponent is completely out of character for me, and my reaction in that moment was unacceptable," said Sainz in a statement.

"I want to apologise directly to the opposing player, Chris Mepham, for my behaviour.

"Additionally, I extend my apologies to my teammates, our coaching staff and our fans. I am deeply disappointed in myself and for letting all of you down through my conduct."