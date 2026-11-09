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NFL icon Tom Brady ends association with Birmingham City

NFL icon Tom Brady ends association with Birmingham City
NFL icon Tom Brady ends association with Birmingham CityREUTERS

Birmingham City have confirmed NFL icon Tom Brady has ended his association with the club.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion became a minority owner in the Championship table toppers back in August 2023 when he "entered a partnership" with club owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC.

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Birmingham have now released a statement confirming that Brady has departed the club and his role as chairman of an advisory board at the club.

"Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his involvement with and unwavering support for the club over the last three years,” the statement read.

"It was truly amazing to have someone with Tom's experience and passion associated with the club, and the club looks forward to continuing to build on that foundation from the training ground to the Birmingham community."

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