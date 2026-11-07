Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds fly in for Wrexham clash after CEO departure this week

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds landed in the UK to watch the clash against Wolves.

Wrexham confirmed that chief executive officer Michael Williamson has left his role after two years with the club, with club director Shaun Harvey set to take the reins as acting CEO while they seek a successor.

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Mac and Reynolds added: "Shaun Harvey has been an integral part of this journey from the beginning, and we know Shaun will give every support to Phil Parkinson and the lads on the pitch while keeping the broader Wrexham community roaring us on."

Harvey has worked with Reynolds and Mac since their takeover of then-non-league Wrexham in 2021, first as an advisor and then joining as a director in 2023.

After flying up the football pyramid, Wrexham have stalled in the Championship and now sit 15th in the table as pressure grows on manager Phil Parkinson.

Three of Wrexham’s four Championship wins after 14 games this season came at home as they faced Wolves this weekend, drawing 1-1 as they failed to jump up the table.

McElhenney and Reynolds were in attendance, watching from the stands as the Welsh side continue to fail in what is another tough campaign.

Wrexham may be a sinking ship as the club fails to build momentum year after year in the Championship, a league many call one of the toughest on the planet.