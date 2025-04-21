Moroccan billionaire Sefrioui eyeing off Sheffield Wednesday

Moroccan billionaire Anas Sefrioui wants to buy into English football.

And The Sun says he is eyeing off famous old club, Sheffield Wednesday.

Fed-up Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has openly declared he plans to sell to “the right individual, or group, to take our club forward”.

Sefrioui, who made his billions in property development, has hired a legal team to find him an English club - and they're now exploring the prospect of buying Wednesday.

The Moroccan is regarded as the 14th richest man in Africa.