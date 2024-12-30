Millwall announce Neil as new head coach to replace Harris

Millwall have chosen Alex Neil as their new head coach with immediate effect.

The former Stoke, Norwich, Sunderland and Preston manager has taken over from Neil Harris.

The club have officially announced his arrival, with chairman James Berylson stating:

“We’re excited to welcome Alex to the club.

“Having met with him over the last couple of weeks, I have really enjoyed his passion and energy for the role.

“We have a clear vision and strategy at the club that Alex is aligned with, and he has some really exciting ideas of how we can progress with those objectives and ambitions together across the entire club.

“All our support is there for Alex, and I can’t wait to see what he can do for us. I, alongside everybody at Millwall, wish him the very best as our new Head Coach.”