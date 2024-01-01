Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Mark Lawrenson exclusive on Oxford job: Maxwell, Deano & being told to 'get stuffed'!

Mark Lawrenson exclusive on Oxford job: Maxwell, Deano & being told to 'get stuffed'!
Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Losing Dean Saunders "cost us dearly"
Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Losing Dean Saunders "cost us dearly"Tribal Football
Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has opened up about his time at Oxford and how the loss of Dean Saunders changed his plans for a managerial career. 

Lawrenson took the Oxford job in 1988, but lasted just months after seeing Dean Saunders, who would eventually join Liverpool, sold to Derby County against his recommendation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite Lawrenson leaving the role suddenly, he still enjoyed every minute. 

“I loved it I had 9 games to go when I got the job, I obviously finished my career at 29 because of my achilles but I finished my career on the Wednesday and on the Thursday, I was the Oxford manager,” he recalled to Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen.

He also opened up about losing Saunders which caused major issues. Oxford, then owned by Kevin Maxwell, would sell Saunders to Derby, the club of Kevin's father, Robert Maxwell.

Lawro continued: “There was no doubt that at some stage we were going to lose Dean Saunders and we lost him and he went to Derby, owned by Robert Maxwell and that cost us dearly and I resigned basically. 

“This was because Saunders signed a new contract, they came in for him in October after promising I could have him for the season at least so we could've possibly gained promotion because he’s such a good goal scorer.” 

Lawrenson was unhappy with this decision as promises that could have helped Oxford climb the footballing pyramid were broken. 

“But they took the carpet from under my feet and I went mad and they basically told me to get stuffed, so I did.” 

 

- Mark Lawrenson was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Best Online Poker Sites

 

Mentions
ChampionshipLawrenson MarkOxford UtdLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Newly promoted Oxford play like Gasperini's Atalanta
Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Bloom pushed De Zerbi out of Brighton; thrilled for Oxford; my big Slot worry at Liverpool
Burnley rival Trabzonspor for Liverpool defender Phillips