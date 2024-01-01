Mark Lawrenson exclusive on Oxford job: Maxwell, Deano & being told to 'get stuffed'!

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has opened up about his time at Oxford and how the loss of Dean Saunders changed his plans for a managerial career.

Lawrenson took the Oxford job in 1988, but lasted just months after seeing Dean Saunders, who would eventually join Liverpool, sold to Derby County against his recommendation.

Despite Lawrenson leaving the role suddenly, he still enjoyed every minute.

“I loved it I had 9 games to go when I got the job, I obviously finished my career at 29 because of my achilles but I finished my career on the Wednesday and on the Thursday, I was the Oxford manager,” he recalled to Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen.

He also opened up about losing Saunders which caused major issues. Oxford, then owned by Kevin Maxwell, would sell Saunders to Derby, the club of Kevin's father, Robert Maxwell.

Lawro continued: “There was no doubt that at some stage we were going to lose Dean Saunders and we lost him and he went to Derby, owned by Robert Maxwell and that cost us dearly and I resigned basically.

“This was because Saunders signed a new contract, they came in for him in October after promising I could have him for the season at least so we could've possibly gained promotion because he’s such a good goal scorer.”

Lawrenson was unhappy with this decision as promises that could have helped Oxford climb the footballing pyramid were broken.

“But they took the carpet from under my feet and I went mad and they basically told me to get stuffed, so I did.”

