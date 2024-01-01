Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Newly promoted Oxford play like Gasperini's Atalanta

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has shared his thoughts on the highly successful Oxford United side which gained promotion last season.

The former Oxford manager opened up about how he met the side recently and how proud he is of the team.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen: “The week before the last game of the season I went to a presentation night for the Oxford players which was interesting as I looked at them and I said wow they all look about 14 and 15 these lads but the new manager has done an absolutely fantastic job, almost a (Gian Piero) Gasperini if you watch them play.

“In the second game in the play-offs against Peterborough they got absolutely battered, they could've lost 4 or 5 nil but hung on, however at Wembley they won convincingly.

“I am delighted for them; they are going to get a new ground and the guy who owns it does not give them any money which is ridiculous so they have done fabulous.”

When asked about the heights of the 80’s and if Oxford can return to that height of football, he was sceptical.

“It’s a tough one, I don’t think they will ever get back to that stage to be honest but just to get back to Division One would be great.”

- Mark Lawrenson was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Best Online Poker Sites