Man City defender joins Stoke on loan until the end of the season

Stoke City have brought in left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has signed on loan for the rest of the term, joining up with Mark Robins’ team.

Wilson-Esbrand has a history with Robins, having played 14 games for him at Coventry in 2022-2023.

The youngster has not seen his career thrive at City as he hoped and will want to get game time out of this move.

"Josh brings all the physical attributes needed to be a real asset at both ends of the pitch," said Stoke sporting director Jon Walters.

"With Championship experience and having previously been part of a successful team under Mark, Josh is well prepared to make a significant impact in a Stoke City shirt."