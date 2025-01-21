Tribal Football
Sheffield Utd closing deal for Leicester striker Cannon

Sheffield United are set to secure the signature of Tom Cannon in a £10 million deal.

The ambitious Championship club have been spending freely in the winter window.

Cannon, who was on loan at Stoke City for the first half of the season, is being sold by parent club Leicester City.

Sky Sports claims that Leicester and the Blades have settled on a price for Cannon.

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy did not see himself using Cannon for the rest of the season.

Sunderland were also in the hunt for his signature, and may have a small chance until Cannon agrees terms with Sheffield United.

