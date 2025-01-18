Leicester to accept two bids for Cannon

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Sheffield United and Sunderland are launching bids for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon.

Cannon has just been recalled by Leicester from his loan with Stoke City.

However, it appears he's set to return to the Championship in a straight sale.

Both Sunderland and the Blades are ready to pay £13m for the striker, as Alan Nixon reports: “Leicester are set to accept both offers and allow the player to discuss the move with the two clubs.

"The deal is now full time and not a loan to buy after a remarkable day of haggling. The Blades will offer Cannon a lucrative contract and their salary may be higher than what Sunderland will pay.”

