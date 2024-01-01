Makelele in advanced talks over Cardiff job

Tribal Football
Cardiff City are in talks with Claude Makelele about the manager's job.

The Championship club are seeking a new managerial appointment after Erol Bulut's departure last week.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Makelele is available after resigning from Greece's Asteras Tripolis this week. He had been in charge for less than a month.

Foot Mercato says Makelele is now in advanced talks with Cardiff about succeeding Bulut.

Cardiff currently sit bottom of the Championship table.

