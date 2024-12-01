Luton face major payout if Edwards axed

Luton Town face having to make a major pay-off if they're to split with manager Rob Edwards.

Edwards' position is in doubt with Luton's return to the Championship this season yet to kickstart.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says should he be sacked, Edwards would be due a £1.5m payout - a fortune for the Hatters.

He signed a new four-year deal with relegated Luton only in June.

Luton sit 19th in the division, only three points above the drop zone in the Championship.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play