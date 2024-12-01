Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Luton face major payout if Edwards axed

Paul Vegas
Luton face major payout if Edwards axed
Luton face major payout if Edwards axedAction Plus
Luton Town face having to make a major pay-off if they're to split with manager Rob Edwards.

Edwards' position is in doubt with Luton's return to the Championship this season yet to kickstart.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says should he be sacked, Edwards would be due a £1.5m payout - a fortune for the Hatters.

He signed a new four-year deal with relegated Luton only in June.

Luton sit 19th in the division, only three points above the drop zone in the Championship.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

 

Mentions
ChampionshipLutonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leeds tracking Nordsjälland fullback Svensson
Villa boss Emery details why he brought back Barkley
New Coventry boss Lampard drops Chelsea signing hint