Leeds United are eyeing FC Nordsjälland fullback Daniel Svensson.

The Swede is emerging as a January target for Leeds, says Football Insider.

Svensson, 22, is viewed as a replacement for Junior Firpo.

His contract with Nordsjälland runs until the summer of 2027.

Svensson has accounted for eight goals and 20 assists in 152 competitive matches for FCN.