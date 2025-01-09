Liverpool's Morton wanted by Hull City and Sheffield Utd

Liverpool's Morton wanted by Hull City and Sheffield United in winter loans

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is said to be attracting a lot of interest this month.

The likes of Hull City and Sheffield United are keen to bring him into the Championship.

Morton has been on the periphery this season, playing three senior games for the Reds.

Per The Mirror, his entourage has yet to be given the green light by Liverpool to negotiate a loan.

Boss Arne Slot is still finalizing his squad plans for the rest of the season.

While Morton will likely be loaned, Slot wants to ensure he has adequate rotation options.