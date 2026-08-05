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Lincoln City sign Tottenham Prospect Mason Melia on loan

Lincoln City sign Tottenham Prospect Mason Melia on loan
Lincoln City sign Tottenham Prospect Mason Melia on loanČTK / imago sportfotodienst / ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Lincoln City have completed the signing of highly rated striker Mason Melia on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, subject to EFL approval.

The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins the Imps for the 2026/27 Championship campaign after making a name for himself at St Patrick’s Athletic.

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Melia became one of the youngest players to make his senior debut for the Irish club at just 15 and later became their youngest-ever goalscorer. 

His impressive performances attracted interest from several European clubs before Tottenham secured his signature earlier this year for a record fee involving a League of Ireland player.

“I’m delighted to be here and get everything completed. Everyone I’ve met has been so welcoming, and I’m excited to get going in the Championship,” Melia told City media. 

“The ambition of the club really stood out to me. Our first conversation was a bit mad because we were trying to work around all the different time zones while I was in Australia, but once we got everyone together the presentation was unbelievable. It played a huge part in my decision to come here because it showed me the club’s vision and what we can achieve together.

“It made me feel really wanted, which is important as a footballer. I came away from that meeting buzzing. My aim is to score goals, help the team in every way I can and contribute to a successful season for the club. I’m really excited for what’s ahead.” 

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Football transfersMason MeliaTottenhamLincoln CityChampionship

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