Leicester rethink Stoke loan for Cannon

Leicester City could be ready to recall Tom Cannon from his loan spell in January.

The youngster is at Stoke City where he is gaining regular first team football.

Cannon has been enjoying himself, as the 21-year-old has become a regular in the team.

Per Leicestershire Live, the loan deal that took him to Stoke does include the option to change the deal in January.

Alan Nixon reports that the reason for Leicester recalling Cannon is not to play him themselves.

They are seeking to raise around £10 million from Cannon’s sale, with many Championship clubs interested.