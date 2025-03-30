Leeds are "100%" up, insists Farke

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has declared themselves already promoted.

Farke was speaking after yesterday's 2-2 draw with Swansea City.

The result leaves Leeds two points behind Sheffield United, which are now top of the Championship table.

It means Leeds have taken just six points from their past five games, but Farke insists he's unconcerned.

"We have gone many, many steps and right now it's the final step. That's always the most difficult," he said.

"There's never a guarantee of success but we have been in this situation before.

"I know how tricky it sometimes is to lead from the front but also what is necessary to bring it over the line and we will try everything to make sure the lads have the best chance to make the final step.

"If you ask me right now, I'm 100% convinced that next season we will play in the Premier League."