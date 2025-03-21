Story of the year? Leicester midfielder Choudhury swamped by fans across Bangladash ahead of debut

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury has sparked amazing and emotional scenes in Bangladash as he prepares to make his national team debut.

The former England U21 international committed to Bangladash last year and is set to make his debut in the coming days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Choudhury, before joining the squad in Daka, spent time his family's hometown of Sylhet, where he was swamped by the local population.

Currently on-loan with Sheffield United, the 27 year-old is on track to make his debut against India in an Asian Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Choudhury has recently stated to Versus: "Bangladesh taught me a lot as a kid, some things I can hopefully pass on to my own children. It's just about gratitude and treating everyone the same.

"Up until I was 16 I went every year with my family, sometimes even twice a year. I do have a lot of childhood memories from all of those years visiting family in Bangladesh.

"As I've grown, I'm trying to understand the responsibilities that come with being the first Bangladeshi to play in the Premier League. Representing not just a minority of people, but a whole country. For me, I'm just proud."