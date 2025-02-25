Ismael set to replace Eustace as Blackburn manager in Championship return

Blackburn Rovers are set to appoint former Barnsley, West Brom and Watford boss Valerien Ismael as he returns to the Championship.

Ismael has been identified as a potential successor to John Eustace at managerless Blackburn Rovers. Having overseen a club record ten matches without defeat at the very beginning of the season, Ismael's reign quickly soured and he departed the club in 2022 just a few months into his 4 year contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

BBC Radio Lancashire report that the Frenchman should be in charge for Saturday's home match against Norwich City and after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at fellow managerless side Swansea left them just one point clear of seventh-placed Coventry he has a lot of work to do.

Ismael has previously worked with Rovers midfielder Callum Brittain, forward Cauley Woodrow when he was Barnsley boss and striker Emmanuel Dennis at Watford last season so many would hope he steps into the dressing room having with a few familiar faces to help him adjust to the club.