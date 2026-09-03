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Hollywood star Hugh Jackman "very interested" in making Norwich City investment

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman "very interested" in making Norwich City investment
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman "very interested" in making Norwich City investmentČTK / AP / Evan Agostini

Hugh Jackman has revealed this week that he may be interested in buying a stake in Norwich City.

Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Ryan Reynolds already co-owns fellow Championship side Wrexham and the media storyline will be that Jackman, who plays Wolverine, will now come up against Deadpool once more in the footballing world. 

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Jackman has long been a fan of Norwich, his mother’s home city in the east of England and when asked whether he could join the Hollywood revolution in English football, Jackman admitted to talkSPORT that it is a very real possibility. 

"I'm very, very interested - and talking about it right now. 

"You're the first one to know that. There's a little exclusive. 

"Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I'm all about the Canaries." 

Jackman believes Norwich and Wrexham will be promoted to the Premier League this season even after a very tough start to the campaign in which both sides have won 1 game out of 4 so far. 

"I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we're going to get promoted. That's my prediction," said Jackman. 

 "My prediction is Norwich and Wrexham are getting promoted this year." 

American billionaire Mark Attanasio, who is also the owner of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, took majority control of Norwich from Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones. 

It will be interesting to see if Jackman goes through with the deal that would pit him up against his co-star and friend Reynolds. 

 

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