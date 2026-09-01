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DONE DEAL: Largie Ramazani joins Championship Burnley from Leeds United

DONE DEAL: Largie Ramazani joins Championship Burnley from Leeds United
DONE DEAL: Largie Ramazani joins Championship Burnley from Leeds UnitedLeopold Soglo / Alamy / Profimedia

Burnley have completed the signing of winger Largie Ramazani from Leeds United.

The 25-year-old joined Leeds in January 2024, scoring seven goals in his 31 games as the West Yorkshire club earned promotion back to the Premier League.

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Ramazani did have a chance to show what he can do in the English top flight, however, and was shipped out on loan to Valencia for 2025-26.

Upon his return from Spain, he once again found himself surplus to requirements at Leeds. It has now been confirmed he has joined Burnley on an initial loan.

It’s understood the two clubs were in talks over a permanent deal yesterday (August 31), but they have now agreed to structure it as an initial loan, which all parties expect to become permanent.

Burnley will pay Leeds an initial £6.5million if Ramazani makes 'an achievable number of appearances'. Add-ons in the deal could eventually take the overall package to £8.5m.

Speaking to the club’s website, Ramazani said: "It feels amazing. I'm well aware of Burnley as a club from the competition we had a couple of years ago and it's a great club.

"I know a few of the players here already too, so it's a really exciting move for me and I'm ready to show what I can do and help Burnley get back to the Premier League.

"I have experience from playing in this league and creating that winning environment, so I'm hoping I can bring something to the team on and off the pitch."

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ChampionshipLargie RamazaniBurnleyLeedsPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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