Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Carrick lauds Mainoo after Man Utd’s emphatic Ipswich win

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Man Utd defender Ogunneye seals permanent Arsenal transfer

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

Transfer News LIVE: Man City hoping to sign Fernandez & Ndiaye, Juve agree Woltemade deal

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Burnley closing in on deal for Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani

Burnley closing in on deal for Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani
Burnley closing in on deal for Leeds United winger Largie RamazaniLeopold Soglo / Alamy / Profimedia

Burnley and Leeds are reportedly close to finalising a permanent deal for winger Largie Ramazani.

According to The Athletic, Ramazani is now on the verge of swapping Elland Road for Turf Moor on a permanent basis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ramazani, 25, joined Leeds in January 2024, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his 29 Championship games as the West Yorkshire club secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke couldn’t find a place for him last season and he was shipped out on loan to Spanish side Valencia.

The winger failed to make much of an impression, however, scoring six goals and providing one assist in his 27 LaLiga games, just 11 of which were starts.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLargie RamazaniLeedsBurnleyChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Femi Azeez tells Millwall he wants Brighton move

Man City agree loan exit as Monga heads to Swansea City

Brentford confirm the signing of West Ham star Diouf who aims to "win the league"