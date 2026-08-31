Burnley closing in on deal for Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani

Burnley and Leeds are reportedly close to finalising a permanent deal for winger Largie Ramazani.

According to The Athletic, Ramazani is now on the verge of swapping Elland Road for Turf Moor on a permanent basis.

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Ramazani, 25, joined Leeds in January 2024, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his 29 Championship games as the West Yorkshire club secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke couldn’t find a place for him last season and he was shipped out on loan to Spanish side Valencia.

The winger failed to make much of an impression, however, scoring six goals and providing one assist in his 27 LaLiga games, just 11 of which were starts.