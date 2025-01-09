Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay

Hallett says hiring Rooney at Plymouth Argyle was not about raising club profile

Ansser Sadiq
Hallett says hiring Rooney at Plymouth Argyle was not about raising their club profile
Hallett says hiring Rooney at Plymouth Argyle was not about raising their club profileAction Plus
Plymouth Argyle F.C. chief Simon Hallett has refuted suggestions about why he hired Wayne Rooney.

The former Derby County, DC United, and Plymouth boss resigned after leaving the team bottom of the Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 39-year-old was given resources and a chance to be a success, but was not able to deliver.

"Raising our profile was not one of the considerations in hiring Wayne Rooney," he wrote in an update shared on the club's official website.

"We thought that he would be able to help us win football matches. During Wayne’s tenure as Head Coach, we saw glimpses of what was possible, but clearly both results and underlying performances were showing few signs of being at the level we need.

"We thank Wayne for what he did achieve in his months at the Club. He united the players, helped restore a positive attitude at the Club and won over the fans whose support had been tested for a few months in 2024. His approachable nature and down to earth personality made him a popular figure and we will miss him."

Mentions
Rooney WaynePlymouthDerbyDC UnitedChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brown urges Man Utd boss Amorim to move for Rooney
Plymouth and Rooney part ways: "The club is a special place"
Rooney insists he's right manager for Plymouth after Coventry hammering