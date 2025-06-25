DONE DEAL: Rangers sign Bournemouth defender Max Aarons on loan

Max Aarons has joined Rangers on loan from AFC Bournemouth in a season long loan.

Aaron's spent the second half of last season on loan at Valencia in Spain having fallen out of favour under manager Andoni Iraola who has decided that the defender must leave once more to find first-team football. It is understood to be a straight loan deal with no option or obligation to buy, as confirmed by the club website on Wednesday afternoon on which manager Russell Martin revealed how pleased he was to bring Aarons in.

“Max is a player who I have always kept a keen eye on since he was emerging through the youth ranks while I was coming to the end of my time at Norwich as a player. He is a wonderfully talented player who is hungry to develop, improve and help deliver success for his side.

“We are pleased to bring him on board for this season, and I believe he will be a fantastic addition to the squad.”

Speaking after joining the Gers on a season-long loan, Aaron revealed his delight in a move that will allow him a lot more time on the pitch where he can prove himself.

“I am delighted to be here, as you can see it’s a huge club and you realise that when you walk through the doors, I can’t wait to get going.

“I’ve got a lot of experience now in different leagues and I have played a lot of games. I think I can bring that experience, I can bring a new energy, and I think Rangers fans can be excited - I am really looking forward to it.”

Finally, Sporting Director, Kevin Thelwell spoke on the deal and stated that his experience will provide a lot to Rangers who will be aiming for the title against rivals Celtic who ran away with the Championship last season.

“We are delighted to bring Max to Rangers on a season-long loan. He is a player who has been on the radar of many clubs in recent years and, at only 25, he has experienced a lot in the game while also having plenty of room for development.

“We are excited for Max to join up with the squad for pre-season and believe he will be an important asset for the team in this upcoming campaign.”