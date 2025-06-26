Tribal Football
Departing Everton keeper invites Wrexham offer

Paul Vegas
Departing Everton keeper invites Wrexham offer
Departing Everton keeper invites Wrexham offer
Released Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic isn't ready to hang up the gloves just yet.

Begovic spent last season on the books at Everton and will now leave as his contract expires this month.

However, the former Chelsea keeper, now 38, remains open to playing on next season and is keen to hear from Championship new-boys Wrexham.

Speaking to Fruity King, the experienced stopper said: "Wrexham is a really interesting project, both on the pitch and everything that comes with it.

"I like working with good people and having watched the documentary, the owners seem like amazing guys.

"That is the sort of club I'd love to work with and the idea of Wrexham really interests me.

"If it's the right situation for everyone then who knows, it's an exciting project."

 

