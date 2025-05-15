Ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders set for Norwich talks

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders is set for talks with Norwich City.

The Canaries are seeking a new manager after the departure of Johannes Hoff Thorup towards the end of the Championship season.

Coach Jack Wilshere took charge of the final games of the season, but won't be considered for the fulltime job.

Instead, the Telegraph says Norwich have already held talks with their former captain Gary O'Neil, who is available after leaving Wolves this season.

Lijnders is also set for talks, the Dutchman left Liverpool last summer to take charge of RB Salzburg, but left after 29 games in charge.

Lijnders is ready to return to England and is set to speak with Norwich in the coming days.

