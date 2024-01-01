DONE DEAL: Swansea land Brentford midfielder Peart

Tribal Football
Brentford’s Myles Peart-Harris is heading away from the club for the rest of the season.

The midfielder is continuing his development at Championship side Swansea City.

Peart-Harris has already enjoyed previous loan spells in the Football League with Forest Green Rovers and Portsmouth.

Bees Director of football Phil Giles said: “Having had two good loans in League One, the next step for Myles is regular football in the Championship.

"We felt that he wouldn’t get the regular minutes he needs with us to continue his development, so we wish him well and look forward to watching him play at Swansea.”

