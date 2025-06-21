Tribal Football
Most Read
Amorim to to leave four transfer-listed stars out of pre-season tour including Rashford
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Chelsea considering the sale of Madueke to Arsenal as Arteta bolsters attack
Man Utd plan to loan Rashford to Inter Milan ahead of next season in shock move

DONE DEAL: Preston sign Bournemouth striker Jebbison

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: Preston sign Bournemouth striker Jebbison
DONE DEAL: Preston sign Bournemouth striker JebbisonPreston/X.com
Preston North End have signed Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison on-loan.

Jebbison has agreed to join Preston on a season-long loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 21-year-old will move to the Championship club on 7 July after Canada's Gold Cup commitments.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “I’m looking forward to working with Jebbo again. I’ve watched him play since he was a teenager and he was great to coach at Sheffield United.

“He‘s someone I always pushed to keep improving during our time together. I’ve always believed in his ability and his potential.

“I know how good he can be and we’re looking to get the best out of him while he’s here working with us.”

Mentions
ChampionshipJebbison DanielPrestonBournemouthPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Brentford land Preston whizkid Mawene
Kerkez's move to Liverpool confirmed as deal with Bournemouth is fully agreed
Solak: VAR cost Martin Southampton job; losing Wilcox was blow