DONE DEAL: Preston sign Bournemouth striker Jebbison

Preston North End have signed Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison on-loan.

Jebbison has agreed to join Preston on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old will move to the Championship club on 7 July after Canada's Gold Cup commitments.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “I’m looking forward to working with Jebbo again. I’ve watched him play since he was a teenager and he was great to coach at Sheffield United.

“He‘s someone I always pushed to keep improving during our time together. I’ve always believed in his ability and his potential.

“I know how good he can be and we’re looking to get the best out of him while he’s here working with us.”