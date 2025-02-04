DONE DEAL: QPR land Chelsea winger Vale in permanent transfer

Chelsea winger Harvey Vale has completed a permanent move to Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old has played just once for Chelsea this season, featuring in a UEFA Conference League match against Shamrock Rovers.

Vale has signed a long-term contract with QPR but will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

He previously made seven first-team appearances for Chelsea and impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Vale becomes QPR’s third signing of the winter transfer window, joining Brazilian left-back Esquerdinha and Archie O'Brien.

Both Esquerdinha and O’Brien will initially be part of the club’s development squad.