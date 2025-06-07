Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Ex-Everton whizkid Small joins Preston

Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Ex-Everton whizkid Small joins PrestonPreston North End/X.com
Former Everton and Southampton wing-back Thierry Small has joined Championship outfit Preston North End.

Small moves to Preston from Charlton Athletic.

Still only 20, Small has signed a four-year deal with Preston, moving to Deepdale as a free agent.

Small, who made his debut with Everton at 16, told the PNE website: "I'm over the moon. It's an exciting time, a big part of my career now, and I just can't wait to get started.

"Speaking with the manager here, I feel like this was the next step for me to take.

"For me, it's just to keep on learning, keep on developing and I feel like Preston's the best club for me to do that whilst helping the team and hopefully achieving some success."

 

