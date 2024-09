DONE DEAL: Cooper leaves Leeds after 10 years for CSKA Sofia

Former Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has moved to Bulgaria.

The defender has moved to CSKA Sofia this week.

Cooper departs Elland Road after ten years with Leeds to join CSKA Sofia.

"To the best in the land. After 10 years, seven as captain, it's time to say goodbye," he posted on X.

"I leave the club, proud of what we have achieved together.

"I was never perfect, but throughout my time I tried to represent you and the club with dignity and modesty at all times."