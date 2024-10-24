Tribal Football
Delia Smith to leave Norwich board

Ansser Sadiq
Norwich City have let one of their long time directors move on from her post this week.

Delia Smith’s time as a director of Norwich City has come to an end, per the BBC.

The celebrity chef has been synonymous with the club for over 25 years, but no more.

An American investment group has completed a takeover of the Canaries recently.

The group is led by businessman Mark Attanasio, who is also the principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.

As a result of the group buying the majority of shares in the club, Smith and Wynn Jones will step down as directors

