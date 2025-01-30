Chelsea starlet Vale set for permanent move to QPR this month before his contract expires

Chelsea attacker Harvey Vale is close to leaving Chelsea this week as he nears a move to Championship side Queens Park Rangers

The 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with the club in a move which would mean he leaves before his contract expires in the summer.

He is expected to be allowed to move before the transfer window closes on Monday however the deal has not been finalised between the two clubs.

Vale rejected a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq in September in favour of continuing his career in Europe and has spent time on loan at Bristol Rovers and prior to that was on loan at Hull City.

He has made six first-team appearances for Chelsea and can play anywhere on the left, including left-back, which will be useful for Rangers, who are currently mid-table in the Championship this season.