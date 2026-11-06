Carrick says Man Utd's form won't change "in the blink of an eye" ahead of Villa clash

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has spoken ahead of the clash against Aston Villa.

United's dramatic comeback against Roma may revive their campaign under Carrick, who was extremely close to being sacked after a spell of horrid form.

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The Red Devils remain winless in each of their last seven Premier League outings, meaning they sit outside of the relegation zone on goal difference heading into the Villa game over the weekend.

United's goal difference stands at zero, with eight goals scored and eight conceded which will only give Villa confidence heading into the tie.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Carrick told fans to hold their horses as although the win over Roma was impressive, it does not mean United are now back in form.

"You've got to build, be realistic and put things in perspective. It's not going to happen in the blink of an eye."

On the Roma win: "When you watch the game (Roma) back, the first half wasn't so bad. There were moments when we left ourselves short, and we need to fix them. The first half against Chelsea was very good. We're showing signs of improvement, no doubt, and we need to take that forward."

"It's a positive reaction, it's not like all of a sudden we're getting carried away. I know what the players are capable of. We just haven't proved it enough lately. The boys have trained really well, I'm not just saying that for the sake of saying it.

"It's up to us to take it forward; it was a fantastic night as a one-off night. It was a good night for us all, but nothing has been achieved yet, and it's one moment we need to use to move forward."

This is a fixture United have dominated in the Premier League, with the Red Devils winning 42 and losing just six of their meetings and Carrick will be hoping for a much needed three points.