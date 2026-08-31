Championship round-up: Charlton maintain perfect record as Boro defeat West Brom

An early Championship table is starting to take shape after the third round of fixtures for the 2026/27 season, with some surprise names emerging at the top of the division.

Charlton are the only team in England's second tier to maintain a perfect record after defeating Preston 1-0, while Wolves have pushed into the top two after thrashing bottom-of-the-table Stoke 4-1.

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Relegated Premier League sides Burnley and West Ham are still waiting for their first league wins of the campaign and Southampton laid down a marker with a 5-1 thrashing of potential promotion rivals Millwall.

Here, Flashscore takes a look at all the key talking points from the latest Championship action.

Charlton take top spot

With many expecting the likes of West Ham and Wolves to be the main favourites for a top two finish, it comes as quite the surprise that a different London club is setting the tone in the opening weeks of the season.

Charlton have won all three of their Championship games so far - including away to the Hammers last week - and rose to the top of the table after defeating Preston 1-0.

Veteran Championship striker Karlan Grant bagged the only goal of the game to ensure his side took all three points.

The Addicks were tipped to be struggling at the other end of the table before a ball was kicked, but Nathan Jones' side are proving their doubters wrong so far.

Charlton boast a side full of Championship experience, with the likes of Grant, Amari'i Bell, Nathaniel Chalobah and Joe Rankin-Costello all reliable players for the second tier.

They have backed up last season's survival with an impressive transfer window, bringing in the aforementioned Grant and Chalobah, as well as exciting attacking talent Millenic Alli, promising goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and defensive reinforcements Tyler Bindon, Dan McNamara and Billy Koumetio.

Charlton could drop off with the heavier workload in the coming weeks, with four games in 11 days to start September - but Jones will be pleased to have got points on the board early amid the struggles of some of the other clubs expected to finish towards the bottom of the league.

Wolves follow closely behind in the table after they battered Stoke 4-1 away from home, with Rodrigo Gomes netting a brace before new signings Raul Jimenez and Jordan James also got on the scoresheet.

West Ham and Burnley remain winless

Both West Ham and Burnley have failed to get going in the opening three weeks of the season.

Neither club has picked up a win yet in the league and both were unsuccessful again on Saturday afternoon; the Hammers could only draw 1-1 at Watford, while Burnley were on the wrong end of a 4-1 humiliation against Norwich.

A slow start can be expected for teams coming down from the Premier League, considering the huge changes to their squads and - in Burnley's case - a new manager arriving.

Both clubs need to pick up some form quickly. The Championship is a double-edged sword in the fact that games come so quickly - it offers constant chances to snap out of a bad run, but also means that clubs can lose ground very quickly if they fail to get out of that bad run.

Burnley current form Flashscore

Burnley and West Ham have five fixtures each before the international break and it's crucial that they pick up some points during that run, or else they risk leaving themselves with a mountain to climb going into the very busy autumn-winter period of the season.

The Clarets struggled against Norwich after Mohamed Toure and Andre Brooks scored two goals each. Josh Laurent finding the net was perhaps their only positive of the game, and that was squashed after the midfielder was shown a second yellow card and dismissed towards the end of the match.

West Ham fared slightly better, drawing 1-1 against Watford thanks to an own goal from Hornets defender Matthew Pollock - winger Amin Nabizada had initially opened the scoring with a superb strike.

The Hammers have the tough task of facing Wolves in their next match, which isn't quite in 'must-win' territory yet, but a victory would help change the perception of things around the club.

West Ham current form Flashscore

Middlesbrough and Southampton impress

Middlesbrough and Southampton were embroiled in plenty of controversy due to the Spygate scandal at the end of last season.

Both were ultimately unsuccessful in their play-off campaigns and the two clubs have started strongly in 2026/27.

The Saints began the season with a points deduction and defeat at Watford, but they have quickly edged back up the table after wins over Stoke and then Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Sykes had opened the scoring for the Lions but Southampton wasted no time in hitting back through two strikes from Cyle Larin, and a goal each from Finn Azaz, Leo Scienza and Tom Fellows.

Larin was particularly impressive for the hosts and looks to be the key to their promotion hopes for the season ahead - he is already the division's joint-top scorer with four goals in three games.

The man who joins Larin at the top of the scoring charts is Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear, who also has four goals to his name.

The Englishman was central to the Teesiders' 3-1 triumph against high-flying West Brom and found the net twice in the second half to ensure they got back to winning ways.

Lankshear was brought in to provide a cutting edge in Middlesbrough's attack and help to calm the worries that they would struggle to break down opposition teams - which he has done very well so far.

Kim Hellberg's side still need to prove long-term that they are capable of turning their dominance into goals, but the 21-year-old striker has given their attacking play a huge boost as they look to go one better than last season's play-off heartbreak.

Morishita nets spectacular volley

This week's Goal of the Week goes to Blackburn's Ryoya Morishita after the Japanese midfielder scored a fantastic volley in Rovers' 2-1 defeat to QPR.

The 29-year-old controlled a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area to tee himself up for a stunning strike - leathering the ball into the top corner.

Azaz shines for Southampton

We've already touched on Southampton's win and Larin's exploits in front of goal, but another Saints star that deserves praise is Azaz.

The midfielder got on the scoresheet against Millwall but also grabbed an assist, won a penalty and created one big chance to earn a 9.3 Flashscore rating.

That rating was the highest of anyone in the Championship this weekend, making Azaz our Player of the Week! Take a look at the full Team of the Week:

Championship Team of the Week Flashscore

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