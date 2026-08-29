Okonkwo’s Charlton cruise past Preston to extend fine start

Charlton Athletic continued their perfect start to English football's second-tier Championship season on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over winless Preston.

Karlan Grant's second-half goal secured all three points for the Addicks as they went to the top of the table, with the south London side now the only team in the division to have won their opening three fixtures.

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Cyle Larin scored twice as Southampton ended Millwall's perfect start to the season with an emphatic 5-1 win at St Mary's.

The Saints fell behind early on to Mark Sykes's goal for the Lions.

But Larin's double, along with Finn Azaz's tap-in, Leo Scienza's penalty and Tom Fellows' first Saints goal overwhelmed the visitors.

Southampton have now wiped out their four-point deduction for the 'Spygate' controversy that led to them being thrown out of last season's Championship play-off final and missing out on a possible chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Wolves came from behind to beat Stoke 4-1 as they maintained an unbeaten start.

Sam Gallagher's second-minute goal gave Stoke the lead at Molineux, but two goals in three minutes from Rodrigo Gomes turned the tide Wolves' way before half-time.

Raul Jimenez's penalty made it 3-1 to Wolves early in the second half after Jordan James scored on his home debut with six minutes remaining.

Swansea also remained unbeaten in the league after a convincing 3-0 win at Derby.

The Swans, like Wolves, have now collected seven points from a possible nine.

West Ham, strongly tipped for an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation, drew 1-1 away to Watford to remain without a Championship win after three games.

QPR also have seven points after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Blackburn.

Two goals in the first five minutes helped Norwich cruise to a thumping first Championship victory of the season against winless Burnley, who ended a 4-1 defeat down to 10 men when Josh Laurent was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.

Lincoln sealed their first second-tier win for 65 years as Ben House's 66th-minute goal gave last season's League One champions a 1-0 victory at previously unbeaten Bolton.

Bristol City won 2-1 at home to Portsmouth, while Cardiff and Sheffield United both remain winless in the Championship after a 2-2 clash in south Wales - both sides' third successive draws.