Mourinho confirms Huijsen talks over new Real Madrid role

Jose Mourinho continues to put his mark on Real Madrid as part of a superb return to Spanish football this summer.

Mourinho is back in Madrid for the first time since 2013 and Los Blancos have won all three LaLiga games under him at the start of 2026/27 with just two goals conceded.

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The Portuguese coach will put renewed focus on defensive solidity, with major attention on 21-year-old centre-back Dean Huijsen, after an inconsistent first year at the club.

Huijsen was overlooked for Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup winning squad and Mourinho admitted he did speak with him over what his expectations are in a different role for the months ahead.

"We talked. I really like my centre-backs to have quality on the ball and play passes between the lines, but for me, the most important thing is strength, composure, ability to win duels, and to give the team confidence that we have two men at the back.

"He's improved a lot. He's been dominant and this is the version I want. If he can also be stylish and good with the ball, even better."

Mourinho has shown faith in Huijsen from the off, starting all three games, two alongside Ibrahima Konate and one with Antoniio Rudiger.