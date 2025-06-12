Cardiff confirm Ramsey departure as he tries to restart his career at Mexican side Pumas

Cardiff City have confirmed the departure of Aaron Ramsey who will soon restart his playing career at Mexican side Club Universidad Nacional - known as Pumas UNAM.

The Welsh international was appointed Cardiff interim manager for the final three games of the 2024-25 Championship season after the club sacked Omer Riza and is now reportedly "ready for a new chapter" across the Atlantic. The 34-year-old had an option to trigger a year extension on his deal with the Bluebirds but has now decided to make his way overseas.

Cardiff confirmed his departure in their retained list which also includes a new deal for their club captain and midfielder Andy Rinomhota.

“Aaron Ramsey will leave the Bluebirds this summer. The Welsh captain rejoined his childhood Club during the summer of 2023, before taking up the role of caretaker manager for the final three games of the 2024/25 campaign. Aaron departs Cardiff City Stadium with our best wishes.

“Club captain Joe Ralls and Andy Rinomhota remain in discussions with the Club at this time.

“Jamilu Collins, Raheem Conte, Anwar El Ghazi, Kieron Evans, Dimitrios Goutas and Yakou Méïté will depart at the conclusion of their agreements on June 30th, 2025.”

The 34-year-old is set to become the first high-profile British player to play in the Mexican league as he targets an appearance at the World Cup next summer despite only making 10 appearances for Cardiff this season.