Pumas move for ex-Arsenal star Ramsey

Cardiff City veteran Aaron Ramsay is in talks over a move to Liga MX.

Pumas are making a move for the Wales international, 34, according to local sources.

Former Arsenal star Ramsey comes off contract at Cardiff this summer, with no news from the Bluebirds about their plans for the veteran.

Mexican TV reporter Andres Vaca told the Seleccione2 podcast: "I don't know if they're selling me smoke, they just told me that Aaron Ramsey is going to join Pumas.

"They told me it's almost a confirmation."

Ramsey ended last season as caretaker player-manager at Cardiff, though has insisted he has no plans to hang up the boots this summer.