Bannan says Southampton youngster Charles is the "perfect foil" for him at Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has heaped praise on Southampton's Shea Charles after a fantastic start to the season.

Bannan says the Southampton loanee has allowed him to become more of an attacking threat this season in a move that helps the 20-year-old find more game time and 34-year-old Bannan play his best football. 

Charles has impressed many at Hillsborough and won the man of the match award following their 3-2 win over West Brom on the weekend, which Bannan says will only continue as their relationship grows. 

“I’ve been able to attack a lot more because I’ve realised quickly that he’s a boy that plays beyond his years and age. 

“He knows the position really well; he’s experienced with playing international games and you can see that playing alongside him. 

“He’s the perfect foil for me because he allows me to go and do stuff higher up the pitch and he’s able to sweep up and do the dirty side of the game. 

"I’ve really enjoyed playing with him and I’m looking forward to playing the rest of the season with him, he’s been perfect for me and I’ve now got two goals in two games - that’s probably down to him doing the hard work and I get all the plaudits.”

