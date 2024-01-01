McAtee "buzzing" after first Man City goal

Manchester City youngster James McAtee scored his first goal for the club last night.

McAtee got the fourth in a dominant 4-0 win against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League.

The team's victory was set in motion by Ilkay Gundogan's early goal, followed by Phil Foden's impressive strike, with Erling Haaland adding another.

“I’m buzzing,” declared McAtee to club media after the game.

“I could have got another one like five minutes after.

“I’m over the moon. I think this is what every kid dreams of, so it’s definitely a dream come true.”

“It’s good to be back,” he added.

“Obviously, it was a tough year last year for me personally.

“It’s good to be back and learning off the best players in the world in my opinion.”