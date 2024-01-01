Man City boss Guardiola: Haaland is never disappointed with his manager!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola replaced Erling Haaland during the second half of the 4-0 victory against Slovan Bratislava last night.

This decision was made to preserve Haaland's fitness for future matches.

Haaland, who scored the third goal of the game, has achieved an impressive tally of 11 goals this season.

“Erling is never disappointed with his manager,” Guardiola told reporters post-game.

“As a manager I am more secure and more happy when Erling is on the pitch.

“I will keep him on the pitch all the time but at 0-3 the game was almost over and with this amount of games we have to take care of him.

“He had a big knock last game against Newcastle so that’s why after 0-3 the fantastic goal with the pass from Rico and after that it’s better.”