Wood on his time at Newcastle: It didn’t work out perfectly, but it worked out well

Newcastle’s decision to let Chris Wood leave for Nottingham Forest in 2023 made sense at the time, even if it didn’t pan out as expected.

Eddie Howe wanted to retain the forward at St James’ Park, but Wood’s need for regular football led to an initial loan move before he signed permanently.

Now, as Newcastle thrive, the 33-year-old is set to boost Forest’s ambitions at St James’ Park this weekend.

“I could see the project that Newcastle were trying to build,” Wood told Sky Sports this week.

“It was an opportunity to elevate my game and potentially take me to the next step if I went in there and scored goals and done well.

“It didn’t work out perfectly, but it worked out well. We stayed up, done extremely well and then we got Champions League the next year.

“I’m happy to be a part of that and the rebuild of Newcastle, and where they have gone on to is fantastic.”