Arsenal stun Barcelona to claim second Women's UCL title

Arsenal stunned Barcelona with a 1-0 victory in the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) final at the Estádio José Alvalade, as Stina Blackstenius netted late on to end Barcelona Femení’s hopes of a second consecutive quadruple.

Playing under the intense Lisbon sunshine, the two sides kicked off with Barcelona being heavy favourites as they went into their 100th European game of all time. The only English outfit to win the competition, Arsenal made the trip to Portugal aiming to repeat their triumph from the 2006/07 season.

Predictably, the Catalan outfit dominated the early stages with 66 per cent possession in the opening quarter-hour, but the three-time UWCL champions struggled to make their domination count, mostly thanks to great last-ditch defending from Arsenal.

It looked like the Gunners had taken the lead against the run of play midway through half, when Frida Maanum broke through down the right flank and her low cross into the box was turned into her own net by Irene Paredes. Much to the Spaniard’s relief, the goal was chalked off for offside after Maanum had gone too early. This proved to be a warning for Barcelona, as Arsenal began to grow into the contest.

Maanum was involved in everything going forward for Renee Slegers’ side, as she let fly from 25 yards but Cata Coll did brilliantly to tip the ball over the bar.

Barça began to switch the momentum as half-time approached, but the Blaugrana were unable to make it count as they headed into the break goalless.

They came out for the second half with a renewed approach though and quickly signalled their intent as Claudia Pina went close with a strike from distance, but Daphne van Domselaar comfortably gathered.

Pina had another go minutes later, only this time it caught a slight deflection off Emily Fox and cannoned off the crossbar.

Aitana Bonmati was next to go close, as she twisted in and out before letting fly, but the Dutch stopper got down low to parry the ball away.

Just as Arsenal were under the cosh, they managed to weather the storm and put themselves in front in the 74th minute.

After being on the pitch less than 10 minutes, Beth Mead played a superb reverse ball to pick out fellow sub Blackstenius, who drilled her finish into the far corner.

This proved to be the winning goal and gave the Gunners their second-ever UWCL title.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal)

